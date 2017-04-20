Sheriffs Department Responds to Questions About Stephens

After discovering Steve Stephens spent some time in the Ohio Valley before committing a brutal murder and posting the video to Facebook, it leaves many wondering why our area wasn't included in an alert to look out for him.

The question right now is why wasn't the public given a warning to be on the lookout for Steve Stephens.

Hancock County Sheriff Ralph Fletcher says he isn't sure why, but that didn't stop his deputies from taking every precaution to keep people safe.

The Hancock County Sheriffs Department got word Monday morning before Steve Stephens shot himself that he had actually been in the Ohio Valley inside the Mountaineer Casino.

Sheriff Ralph A. Fletcher said, "It came through our dispatch and then it was disseminated through our officers. At that time, we took as many precautions as we could."

They received pictures of the suspect from the fugitive center in Ohio, which every deputy had in their cruiser. Then they contacted Brooke County Sheriff to use their license plate reader.

"What we were thinking the possibility could have been was to, this fugitive may have stolen another vehicle, gotten rid of the first vehicle, and if he was still in our area or at the casino we were hoping we could verify this with this piece of equipment. Brooke County which cooperates with us all the time sent their vehicle up and drove through the parking lot, read all the plates, and it came up negative," said Sheriff Fletcher.

Sheriff Fletcher says Hancock County has quality officers throughout the county that work well together and it showed during this investigation.

"As soon as this information came out we put it all out, and I'm sure the other departments the same as us were alerted to be on the lookout. Thankfully, nothing further happened here, and it did come to an end in Erie," stated Sheriff Fletcher.

Sheriff Fletcher said his department never actually received pictures of Stephens inside the casino and is not sure how those were given out.