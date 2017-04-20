Steubenville Man Involved In Fatal Accident in PA

A Steubenville man was involved in a car accident in Washington County that left another driver dead Thursday.

The two car accident happened on I-79 northbound at mile marker 22 near Amwell Township, Pennsylvania.

Gary Paul Visser of Hanover, Pennsylvania was driving with a female passenger when he reportedly hydroplaned and struck another vehicle.

Paul Darnell Farmer Junior of Steubenville, Ohio was in the other vehicle.

According to officials, Visser was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female's condition and Farmer's condition are currently unknown.