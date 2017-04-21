Wheeling Police Confirm Shots Fired Downtown

UPDATE 9:04 a.m.:

Wheeling Police Department responded to calls of shots fired in the area of 14th and Market Streets in downtown.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, units discovered eight spent shell casings on the north sidewalk near the former Rogers Hotel and 7-11.

Witnesses told police that they saw a couple of males arguing in the area, who then allegedly fired the shots and fled the area.

Surveillance video is being obtained, and officials are currently investigating.

Stay with 7News as the story develops.

----------------

Wheeling Police confirm a shots fired incident in the 1400 block of Market Street.

This happened at 12:15 AM Friday and authorities said they've interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the scene.

The shots fired incident is under investigation at this time. We'll keep you updated as this story continues to unfold.