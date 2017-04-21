Police Search for Suspects Involved in Breaking and Enterings

Moundsville Police are searching for suspects involved in two breaking and entering incidents Thursday morning.

In the first case, two suspects were caught on home surveillance camera on Tomlinson Avenue.

According to Sgt. Don Dewitt, the suspects are two white males, who are also said to have entered several cars.

In the second breaking and entering incident, police reported that a Reuger 22 pistol was stolen out of a car on 4th Street.

No photos of these two suspects were obtained. Those two suspects will received breaking and entering auto charges should they be arrested and charged.

Police say that pictures of the suspects in the incident that occurred on Tomlinson Avenue will be available soon.

If you have any information that could help, please call Moundsville PD.