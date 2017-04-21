Man Arrested, Released After Allegedly Threatening to Shoot-Up School Bus Stop

One man was arrested at gunpoint after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a school bus stop.

Bellaire Police were reportedly dispatched to 1869 Belmont Street on Thursday where Broomes allegedly threatened to shoot a subject, pulling a handgun from his waist ban.

Broomes and the subject were allegedly in a verbal confrontation, where Broomes threatened to shoot up a school bus stop in that area on Friday.

Police transported him to Belmont County Jail, where he was charged with Aggravated Menacing.

Broomes has since posted bond and was released.

According to police, Broomes has an extensive arrest history with the Bellaire Police Department.

There were no injuries, and the investigation in ongoing.