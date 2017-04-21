Wheeling Police Partner with Special Olympics to Sell Shirts

In a new partnership the Wheeling Police Department is partnering with Special Olympics Ohio County to support the athletes. The department will be selling T-shirts that say "Together We Are Heroes" and hope to make this an annual partnership.

Chief Shawn Schwertfeger said the cause is near and dear to many of their officers. Friday morning athletes J.P. Coss and Larry Goodwin Jr. got to hangout at the police station, get inside the cruisers, and even sport their new shirts.

Officers are looking forward to rooting on Larry and J.P. this Sunday at the games.

"These athletes are a tremendous inspiration to not only us but I think all of the community, and the games this Sunday is a wonderful opportunity to root them on and become inspired because you see such team work and dedication to what they're trying to accomplish and they do a great job. These two young men who are here with us today are phenomenal athletes and phenomenal people," said Chief Shawn Schwertfeger.

The games are this Sunday, the department will sell shirts there or you can pick up a shirt anytime at the Police Department. All shirts are $12 and all proceeds go to Special Olympics Ohio County. Chief Schwertfeger said the proceeds will also help athletes in their trip to Charleston.