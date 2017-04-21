Permit Extended for local Business College

A leader at a local college spoke out recently about what he calls "wrong information from other media" regarding the college.

According to West Virginia Business College General Manager Jim Weir, WVBC has been given an extension on its permit, and has no plans of closing its doors at the end of this school year.

Weird said that after a meeting with the State Council for Community and Technical College Education, the college's permit has been extended to operate through June 30th.

"WVBC is not in the process of closing down, and will continue to recruit students," said Weir.

The following statement was issued by Weir:

"WVBC Would like address any possible news articles, rumors, or otherwise erroneous accounts concerning West Virginia Business College in the news media, print, internet, or TV. Please feel free to relate any of the information below to your students when appropriate. We cannot control what is said or printed, but we can certainly respond with truth and accuracy. I personally attended the meeting today and the following is important to review: Today the College attended a WVCTCS (our licensing agency for the state of WV) meeting in Charleston, WV. It is a regular meeting where all 2-year schools are voted on to receive an annual renewal of a license to operate in the State. This license permits us to recruit students and essentially offer our programs as well. This WVCTCS Council voted unanimously to extend our permit to operate through June 30, 2017. Between now and then the State has requested that we clear a few minor concerns related to our ongoing national accreditation process and site visit concerns. Note that our accreditation process remains intact and on schedule with ACCET. (recall that WVBC is moving accreditation bodies from ACICS to ACCET due to the US Department of Education’s de-recognition of ACICS). The plan is to work with WV state officials and Chancellor Tucker over the next week or two and rectify any and all concerns that exist. The decision by the WVCTCS regarding WVBC is actually a good outcome for WVBC as we look and plan for the future. We commend the Council for allowing WVBC to present and provide in-depth information about the ongoing accreditation process and concerns, including the fact that the current WV Report Card which indicate our measurables for retention, graduation, and placement are among the top in the State of WV. In short, we were well received. As soon as these concerns are cleared we will be granted annual license renewal by Chancellor Tucker. More to the point: West Virginia Business College is not in the process of closing down, is not in the process of a teach out scenario, and we will continue to recruit students and move forward with ACCET. Should you have any questions or concerns regarding this issue, please do not hesitate to email."

