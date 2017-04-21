Ohio girl posts tearful video asking for help finding her dog

AKRON, OH (WCMH) — A tearful little girl is missing her best friend, and the internet is coming to her rescue.

The girl’s mom, Laura Wallace of Akron, posted on her Facebook page that Buddy, the family dog, is missing. Her daughter Madison made a heartbreaking video asking for people to help.

“Please bring him home,” she sobs.

The post has quickly gone viral, being shared on Facebook more than 55,000 times as of the time of this writing.

Buddy got loose after Wallace’s children did not lock the gate at the family’s home on the 17th.