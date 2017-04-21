Youngstown store clerk can’t read robber’s poor handwriting on n - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Youngstown store clerk can’t read robber’s poor handwriting on note

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A robber’s handwriting was so bad that the store clerk he was trying to rob couldn’t read his note demanding money.

According to a police report, a man walked into the Family Dollar store on Market Street about 7:30 Thursday and handed the clerk a note.

The clerk said he couldn’t read the handwriting and handed it back to the man and asked him to read it to him. The robber complied and read the note aloud. (Note: the report did not indicate what was written on the note.)

The clerk opened the register and gave the man money and a pack of Newport cigarettes.

The man left the store and ran away.

