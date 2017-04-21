Local Teachers-of-the-Year and Scholarship Winners Recognized

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Partners in Education luncheon on Friday at West Virginia Northern Business College's Education Center-Culinary Arts Room.

The luncheon brought local business and community school together to celebrate the working relationship during the past school year.

Recipients for the 12th year of the Teacher-of-the-Year award include:

Danielle Fuentes, Warwood Elementary

Marsha Roth, Triadelphia Middle School

Kevin Orth, Wheeling Park High School

Each school nominates a teacher, and the Chamber's Education Committee picks the winners.

Each winner receives a plaque and a gift certificate to Oglebay Park. They also will serve as Grand Marshals in the 2017 Perkins Restaurant and Bakery Fantasy in Lights Parade.

Also honored at the luncheon was Miss Emma Blair, the Chamber/Williams Lea Tag $1,000 Scholarship Winner. She is a senior at Wheeling Park High School, and plans to attend WVU in the fall.