Bomb Threat Suspect Pleads Guilty

A man in Jefferson County pleads guilty to a false bomb threat.
Shaquille Wade, 23, is charged with inducing panic after calling in a knowingly false bomb threat to the Ft. Steuben Mall back in February.
Wade also faces a falsification charge for lying to the police.
He will spend 90 days in Jefferson County Jail. Then, he'll spend two years under probation.

