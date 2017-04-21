Unity Center In Wheeling Helps Hundreds of People Each Month Battle Their Addictions

The Unity Center opened in Wheeling in 2005.

But even now, 12 years later, the community at large doesn't know what they do.

And as our community faces an ever-growing addiction crisis, they do more than ever helping people to recover.

Sixteen different recovery support meetings go on there every week.

They say 400-500 people come through the doors weekly, some just to spend time.

"We serve as a safe, sober place for anyone to come so we have different amenities," said Mary Hess, Unity Center executive director. "We have a pool table, we have a foosball table, we have different TVs, we have a community computer."

They say the shortage of treatment beds locally ends up with people being sent out of town to do their 30 days of detox, then coming back to find no help for the rest of their journey.

"And they're ending up relapsing because they don't have a support system built here at home," Hess said.

And if they don't go to detox, they may come straight to the Unity Center.

They often walk in and ask for someone to help them go their first 24 hours without using.

Mary says they always have some "old-timers" happy to help people taking their first steps.

"And here at the Unity Center there are always people here to grab your hand, sit down, because they've been here and done that, no matter what it is," she said.

She said from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and sometimes later, the coffee's on and someone's there to help.

"There's always something going on here at the center," she noted.

The Unity Center is located at 2314 Chapline Street in the former Aldersgate Church.

They say not all their support meetings are 12-step programs.

One is a science-based recovery program, another is meditation-based.

For more information, you can call the Unity Center at (304) 232-3888.