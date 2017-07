Crews are on the scene of a fire at 1023 Garfield Street in McMechen.

We're told the fire broke out right around 6 o'clock Friday evening, and no one was injured.



McMechen, Benwood, and Glen Dale Fire Departments are on scene working to contain the fire, but it does appear that at least one neighboring house has been damaged.



Neighbors said they could see people running out of the house.



Stay with 7News for updates.