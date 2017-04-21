Cameron Takes Time to Honor the Late Wayne Simms

Students and staff at Cameron High School took a break from the textbook, to honor a man who was a pillar in the community on Friday.

Wayne Simms played a critical role in the planning, preparation, and construction of the new High School, as well as being an educator who worked to shaped the lives of students in Marshall County for 44-years.

For his hard work and dedication, the auditorium at Cameron High School has been named in his honor and a plaque will be hung there bearing his name, "We feel that it is only appropriate to dedicate this space to him as he was entirely devoted, not only to the community but also to every past Cameron student here and every future student," said Whitney Healy.

Simms' widow, Kathy took to the podium after hearing a number of speakers talk about how important her late husband was to the community, "Seeing all of these wonderful people up here say such wonderful things about Wayne has really touched my heart and I want to thank all of you."

Mrs. Simms was obviously touched by the event. It was Mrs. Kathy Simms and Justin Simms who unveiled the plaque.

Before returning to her seat, Mrs. Simms left the crowd with a joke, telling them that her husband was so involved he even picked out the toilets and hand dryers in the bathrooms.

Wayne Simms passed away in 2015.