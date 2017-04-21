Fire Sparks at Vacant Belmont County Motel

Reports of a fire at a vacant motel in Bellaire came into the 7 Newsroom right around 9 o'clock Friday evening.
According to officials with Belmont County 911, the fire happened at the former 7 Inn Motel in the south end of Bellaire.
According to Bellaire fire officials, they were able to get the fire put out in a matter of minutes.
They do not know what started the fire, but the motel has sat vacant for nearly twenty years.
