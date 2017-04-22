Bellaire NHS Makes Donation

The National Honor Society at Bellaire High School is making a big donation to Wheeling Hospital's Schiffler Cancer Center.
The NHS filled 20 "comfort cubes" with items to help patients.
Inside the cubes were fleece blankets, toiletries, activity books, socks and novels.
Rebecca Zwack is the adviser for NHS at Bellaire High School.
WTRF
