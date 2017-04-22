Man Dies after Fall from Pittsburgh Building - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Man Dies after Fall from Pittsburgh Building

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a man has died following a fall from a Pittsburgh building.
    
Allegheny County and city officials said 21-year-old Colin Montesano fell about 20 feet and landed between two apartment buildings in the Oakland neighborhood at about 8:45 p.m. Friday.
    
Spokeswoman Sonya Toler of Pittsburgh's Department of Public Safety said the man was found conscious and taken to UPMC Presbyterian.
    
The Allegheny County medical examiner's office released Montesano's name Saturday and said he died at the hospital just after 10 p.m. Friday.
    
Police said they believe the fall was accidental but are investigating.

