Pennsylvania Could Leap to Internet Gambling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Facing huge deficits, Pennsylvania could become the first state to allow both its casinos and lottery to take its games online in a quest for money from new and younger players.



The state government has a slew of fiscal challenges, made worse by sluggish tax collections and one of the nation's oldest average populations.



A Republican-controlled Legislature trying to avoid a broad tax increase under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is eyeing a slew of ideas to expand gambling offerings.



One leading idea would allow Pennsylvania's licensed casinos to control new online gambling sites. It's legal in just three states, including New Jersey.



Meanwhile, Wolf's administration wants to expand the lottery's reach to cyberspace. Just four states allow that.

