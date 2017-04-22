"Comcast Cares Day" benefits Youth Services System

Saturday is Earth Day, which happens to coincide this year with the 16th Annual "Comcast Cares Day."

Across the nation, Comcast employees gave up their Saturday to give back to their communities.

In Wheeling, they and several other volunteer organizations worked with Youth Services System to do some cosmetic clean-up at the Helinski Shelter, McCrary Center, and Youth Achievement Center.

They painted both inside and outside, planted seeds, and more.

Officials with Youth Services System say this is an example of a different way people can help out.

"Well it's a great way for Youth Services to reach out to the community. We're not always asking for monetary donations as a non-profit or for volunteers to mentor our children. One of the great ways is we can ask other people, other organizations we volunteer with to come and help us," said Youth Services System Director of Development Tammy Cruse.

About 80 people volunteered Saturday.

In addition to Comcast, Grow Ohio Valley, Albert's Tree Service, and other organizations contributed to the project.