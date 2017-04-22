Mini golf course in Bethlehem receives makeover

The putt putt golf course at Bethlehem Park is getting a major face lift.

To make it even better, it is not going to cost the Village anything.

The Knights of Columbus decided to take on the job after seeing the deteriorating condition of the course.

They say one of the pillars of their organization is community service, so they were more than happy to spearhead the project.

"We like to do charitable works, especially for kids. We enjoy going out and helping to make sure they have a good place to grow up in and enjoy themselves," said Brian Gordon, Grand Knight of Council #504 with the Knights of Columbus.

Their next step was to line up volunteers and donors.

Thanks to the generosity of 84 Lumber, Nemacolin Resort, and Top Notch Landscaping, they secured all the needed materials.

With the help of JD&E contractors, local carpenter and labor unions, and citizen volunteers, the new and improved course will be open for use starting Sunday.

"To have local businesses buy into what you're doing in the community is fantastic. They jump in. They're willing to help. They're donating their time, their money, their materials. I'm sure these guys could have found something more important or more fun to do on a Saturday morning, and they chose to be here instead. It just means a lot to us as a village," said Bethlehem Mayor Tim Bishop.

If you want to check out the course, it is free and open to the public. Just grab a club, ball, and scorecard in the shelter.