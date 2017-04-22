Candle Vigil for those battling Addiction

A candle light vigil was held to remember those the area has lost and those who are still suffering from addiction.

The vigil was held at the Unity Center earlier this evening, and members of the community gathered to pray and support those who have battled this disease. According to the Unity Center, addiction is on the rise in our area, which they tell me is why it's so important to shed light on this issue.

"The community as a whole needs to come together to remember these people that we've lost and that are suffering from addiction because it impacts the entire community and not just individual families," said Unity Center Executive Director Mary Hess.

Hess told me if you or someone you know is battling addiction they can go to Northwood Health Systems or you can go to the Unity Center's Narcotics Anonymous meetings any day at noon to have a sober support group.