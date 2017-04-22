West Liberty University Great Gala

Saturday night, West Liberty University held its seventh annual Great Gala at Oglebay Park.

This year's theme was "A Night in Hawaii," and every one came dressed up in leis and floral prints, a bit more casual than the past years. Pork and Salmon dinners were served, and entertainment was performed by Hawaiian fire dancers and a local band.

From the looks of it, every one had a great time.

"Well, this is a community event so we have people from all over the community, all over the area and the region here. Every one from students to community members to board members," said West Lib University Dr. Steve Greiner. "So, just a great evening for the entire community. Stay tuned because we look forward to next year's theme."