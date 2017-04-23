Woodsdale Tigers take home championship in annual Pinto Tournament

With community baseball season set to begin this week, it is that time of year for the annual Preseason Pinto Tournament in Warwood.

This is the fifth year for the tournament which features Wheeling area baseball Pinto teams--meaning ages eight and under.

The Warwood Redbirds Association puts it together each year so young players will have a chance to get a feel for what the season will be like before it actually starts.

"It's just a good thing for our community. It gets everybody out. Everybody is out of their house from their winter slumber. They come out and enjoy a little bit of baseball. The kids have a smile on their face the whole time. We introduce the kids before the games. They love it," said Warwood Redbirds Association President Jamie McKitrick.

This year's tournament started on Monday and ended with Sunday's championship game.

In total, 13 teams participated.

While the tournament is a the perfect opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the game, the kids might learn a few life lessons as well.

"Teamwork gets you involved with life because in life, you're never going to able to do anything by yourself. The more teammates you have, the better you come together as a team, the better you'll be later on in life because it will teach you you can help other. Other people can ask you for help. You can help them. It's just a great teaching aspect for life," said McKitrick,

If you would like to get your son signed up for community baseball next season, keep an eye out for sign-ups which usually take place at the end of January and early February.

Congratulations to the Woodsdale Tigers, the champions of this year's tournament. They beat the Bethlehem Gold Pirates nine to seven in the championship game.