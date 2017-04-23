"Yappy Hour" to benefit Wheeling Dog Park

Quaker Steak & Lube at the Highlands hosted some furry friends Sunday as a fundraiser for the Wheeling Dog Park.

The park is near completion and should be open this summer, but money is still needed for maintenance.

People were invited to bring their dogs for an early dinner, and part of the proceeds went to the Dog Park.

Organizers say they are grateful for the community support and promise dogs and their owners will benefit from the park.

"A lot of yards don't always have the room for dogs to get out and play, so they can get out and stretch their legs and run. They can socialize, and it's also good for dog owners to socialize as well. It will be a park. It's a city park. There will be some walking trails as well, so you can let your dog off the leash and you can take a walk as well," said Jeremy Morris.

If you did not make it to "Yappy Hour," you have another chance to donate to the Dog Park during the Amazing Raise coming up on May 2nd.