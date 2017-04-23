High School Class Raising Money to Help Addicted Infants

Wheeling Park High School's Clinical Specialty Two class is working on a project, and they need your help.

For the senior capstone project, they are collecting money and items for Lily's Place.

Lily's Place provides medical care and other services to infants suffering from Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.

They also work to make addicted infants more comfortable during the weaning process.



This week, Undo's in Wheeling will be collecting and baby items for the organization.

"The epidemic for drugs and alcohol in West Virginia is a really huge problem right now, as you know. Huntington is where Lily's Place is. That's the closest neonatal withdrawal facility. So we're trying to raise awareness of what they are, what their mission is, and what they're trying to do for these babies and these families," said Megan Jacobs, a senior at Wheeling Park High School.

You can drop your donations off at Undo's in Wheeling on Thursday, April 27th.

For more information on Lily's Place, you can visit their website at lilysplace.org.