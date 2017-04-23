Local Student Representing Northern Panhandle in Essay Competition

One Woodsdale Elementary student is representing the Northern Panhandle by winning an essay contest.

Rachel Edinger is a 5th grade student who wants to become an interior designer when she grows up.

She wrote an essay for West Virginia's "When I Grow Up 529 Essay Contest" and was one of 15 regional winners out of over 3,000 applicants.

She has been awarded a $500 college savings scholarship, and another $500 goes to Woodsdale Elementary.

She might be young, but she already has the passion for design.

"Well I wrote about how important it is to have a nice home because having a nice place to live that makes you happy, it really affects your personality and well you do in your life and I really like to make people's lives better," essay winner Rachel Edinger said.

"She's such a smart kid, and she's so verbal and she talks very well. She's involved in so many things here, it's not surprising and it's actually kind of interesting to see that is what she's going into," Woodsdale Elementary Principal Ashlea Minch said.

Her next step is to compete with the other regional winners at a conference in Charleston this September, where she has the chance to win an additional $4,500.

She also said if interior designing doesn't work out, she wants to become a fashion designer.