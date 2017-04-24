Little Caesars Pizza to Give Free Lunch if Chase Elliott Wins at - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Little Caesars Pizza to Give Free Lunch if Chase Elliott Wins at Bristol

Posted: Updated:

DETROIT - Little Caesars is offering America a free lunch if fan-favorite driver Chase Elliott wins in Bristol, Tennessee on April 24.

If Elliott wins, Little Caesars will give away one free $5 HOT-N-READY lunch combo to customers who mention the offer at the check-out counter of participating stores, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on April 26.

The offer is nationwide, and will include four Detroit-style DEEP! DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza slices, as well as a 20 oz. Pepsi product for $5 (plus tax).

Elliott's No. 24 Chevrolet SS will have a new paint scheme, featuring Little Caesars branding on the hood and quarter panels at the April 24 race.

Offer Details:

  • If Chase Elliott wins the race on April 23 in Bristol, Tennessee, Little Caesars will give away one free $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo to customers who come into a participating store and mention this offer at the check-out counter, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. (local time) (while supplies last) on April 26, 2017.
  • Limited to one $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo per family. (Defined as parents, children, siblings, and spouse).
  • Valid only on April 26, 2017 between 11:30am – 1:00pm (local time) or while supplies last. Must be ordered during this time period.
  • Valid at participating stores in the 50 United States and D.C.
  • No purchase is necessary. Void where prohibited. While supplies last. Subject to official terms at www.https://littlecaesars.com/Portals/0/PDF/If%20Chase%20Wins%202017%20-%20OFFICIAL%20RULES.pdf.com.
  • Little Caesars is under no obligation to give away the free $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo unless Chase Elliott wins the race on April 24, 2017.
Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.