Little Caesars Pizza to Give Free Lunch if Chase Elliott Wins at Bristol

DETROIT - Little Caesars is offering America a free lunch if fan-favorite driver Chase Elliott wins in Bristol, Tennessee on April 24.

If Elliott wins, Little Caesars will give away one free $5 HOT-N-READY lunch combo to customers who mention the offer at the check-out counter of participating stores, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on April 26.

The offer is nationwide, and will include four Detroit-style DEEP! DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza slices, as well as a 20 oz. Pepsi product for $5 (plus tax).

Elliott's No. 24 Chevrolet SS will have a new paint scheme, featuring Little Caesars branding on the hood and quarter panels at the April 24 race.

Offer Details: