West Family Donates $1 Million for WLU Soccer and Track Complex

West Liberty University announced a gift of $1 million from the Gary E. West family for the construction of a much-needed soccer and track complex.

The announcement came during the West Liberty University Great Gala on April 22.

Gary and his wife Flip were honored guests at the Great Gala, and were presented with a signed soccer ball by Head Women's Soccer Coach Barry Christmas and new Head Men's Soccer Coach Thomas Olivier.

The addition of the men's soccer team was announced in February.

West is a 1958 graduate of West Liberty, and has provided the campus with many gifts, including the West Family Football Stadium in 2014.

West Liberty also named its business college after West.

West is an established businessman from the Ohio Valley.

The complex will be constructed near the Edgar Martin Tennis Complex, and is expected to open in spring 2018.