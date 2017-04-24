I-70 Road Work to Begin

Both lanes on Interstate 70 will be closed at different times in both directions near the State Route 331 Interchange for the interchange improvement project beginning Monday evening.
Work will take place Monday through Thursday from 7 to 9 P-M and from 9 P-M to 7 A-M Friday and Saturday.
The work is expected to be completed by April 29th.
WTRF
