Trump Nears 100 Days in Office

President Donald Trump is quickly approaching the first big milestone of his Presidency--100 days in office.

Officials say the first 100 days of a new presidency are usually seen as the height of a president's political power, but statistics show that President Trump has struggled to implement parts of his own agenda.

In the beginning, President Trump had big plans for his time in office, but out officials are talking about how Trump's 100 day debut is the worst of any president in modern history.

During his 100 days, the President has accomplished signing more executive orders than anyone else, appointing a Supreme Court Justice, and repealing several of Obama's previous executive orders.

However, Trump has had no legislative triumphs.

Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. John Poffenbarger said that this might be because President Trump is still adjusting.

"I think one of the things or one of the biggest problems with Trump's first 100 days is that there's no training for President of the United States, and if you haven't been in politics, it takes a little while to make sort of that correction. I think he's starting to make that correction, but I think he walked in thinking he could accomplish a lot more that what the system will allow you to accomplish," Poffenbarger said.



Dr. Poffenbarger says that one good thing looking forward is that the President must pass a spending bill by Friday. He believes that Trump will use this bill to get one legislative victory before the 100 day mark.