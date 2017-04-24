Appalachian Power Looking Into Renewable Energy

A major power company in West Virginia that primarily relies on coal plants is beginning to look for other energy options.

The Appalachian Power's spokesperson said Monday the president of the company is looking at wind energy as an alternative power source. He said Appalachian Power has no plans to add any more coal plants.

Within three years, the company also expects to cut its coal use by 10 percent.

"You can put on 10 or 20 mega watts of wind power or solar power and it doesn't come near the cost of adding a new 500 mega watt or 1,000 mega watt coal plant," said Appalachian Power Spokesperson Phil Moye.

Applachian Power currently has 3 active coal plants.

Moye said all of them will continue to be used as valuable energy sources for the company.