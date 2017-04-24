Students Spend Day with Bethany College Baseball Team

More than 80 students from School of Bright Promise spent the day with the Bethany College Baseball Team.

The students filled their Monday by having a picnic, spending time on the playground, and even taking the field with players during Bethany's game against Muskingum.

Schools officials said the kids loved spending time with the Bison athletes and the day was overall a fun experience.

"The kids are just having a blast. They're having fun. They've made great friendships with many of the baseball players from Bethany and it's just a thrill for the kids to be able to do this," said Superintendent Mike Mehalik.

Mehalik also said it's great to see any organization, like Bethany College, willing to help kids facing challenges in their lives.