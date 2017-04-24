Hancock County Businesses Eligible for Disaster Loans

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (AP) - Small businesses in Hancock County are eligible for disaster loans as a result of drought conditions last year.

The U.S. Small Business Administration said Hancock County is eligible because it's contiguous to one or more primary counties in Pennsylvania.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a result of the drought between May 1 and Dec. 10. Other than aquaculture enterprises, SBA can't provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers or ranchers. Nurseries are eligible to apply.

The loan amount can be up to $2 million.

Loan applications can be downloaded at http://www.sba.gov/disaster , or apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela . The deadline is Dec. 5.

For more information, call the SBA at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

