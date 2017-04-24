OVAC All-Star Game Seeks New Location

One of the Ohio Valley's biggest sporting events has to find a new home this year. This is all after officials with Ohio County Schools say Wheeling Island Stadium has to undergo renovations that will last through the start of the high school football season.

The OVAC All-Star game was announced Monday at the board meeting that it will not be held at the Wheeling Island Stadium this year due to the broken panel structure.

So far, testing has been done on the condition of the panels and interior structure. It was discovered that the failure was due to the connections between the panels. The solution to the problem is to go with supplemental reinforcing and keep the original panels rather than replace the panels altogether. It was the most cost effective way considering replacement panels are more expensive by almost 3 times. In fact, they also say this is the safer way too.

Dr. Kim Miller, the Superintendent of Ohio County Schools, said "We're looking at fixing the problem and creating barriers that could elevate and support the current structure. We'll make sure that safety's key, and it'll be number one as we move forward by being able to support that structure."

The officials working on the project stated the testing also concluded the rest of the stadium is in very good condition. They are also looking at reinforcing the side panels for extra precaution.

The expected completion for the stadium is mid September, which means the first couple of home football games too will not be held there.