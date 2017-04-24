Mine Owned by Justice Cited for Safety Violations in Death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities have cited a West Virginia mining operation owned by Gov. Jim Justice for six safety violations following a workers' fatal fall in February.



The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training says 43-year-old Jason Kenneth Matthews of Bluefield, Virginia, fell from a ladder while attempting repairs inside the McDowell County coal preparation plant.



The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports state inspectors issued notices citing failures to provide training records for Matthews and another miner and within 24 hours all accident details, plus failures to ensure employees wear safety harnesses, that all ladders are properly secured and that repairs aren't performed with equipment running.



A company official says conveyor belts needed to be moving to do the repair and Matthews didn't use a fall-protection harness as he was trained.



___



Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.