Marshall County Superintendent Retiring

After dedicating his entire career to Marshall County Schools, Superintendent Michael Hince is retiring.

His last day in the position will be June 30.

The search for the new superintendent has not started just yet. The board will hold workshops and figure out what they're going to do.

Hince started as an English teacher at John Marshall High School, then was the assistant principal there before moving to Washington Lands Elementary to be head principal.

He's been serving as superintendent for four years.