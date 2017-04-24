New Support Group for Cancer Patients and Families

A cancer diagnosis has a devastating impact not only on the patient, but also family members and even care givers.

Monday night a new support group held their first meeting. They are dedicated to helping anyone whose life has been effected by this terrible disease.

The meetings will be held the fourth Monday of every month at the Habig Room at Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

The meetings will consist of activities such as relaxation exercises, teaching coping skills and story sharing. There will also be guest speakers including cancer doctors and other motivational speakers.

"It's really important because it makes people feel included and supported. Sometimes they feel alone in their diagnosis, caregiver feel alone. People watch their watch their loved ones suffer and it's good for people to come together," said American Cancer Society Volunteer Karen Coffield.

The meetings are sponsored by the American Cancer Society.