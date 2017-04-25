Sentencing Postponed Again for Convicted Murder

The man convicted of shooting and killing Lemroy Coleman in East Wheeling was in court Tuesday morning.

Dallas Acoff was found guilty of murder in the second degree after the October 2015 murder.

Acoff was expected to be sentenced on Tuesday while in court for a recidivism trial.

ADDITIONAL INFO: Dallas Acoff found guilty of 2nd degree murder

In court, Judge Sims postponed the sentencing for recidivism and other charges for May 23rd.

Acoff also faces charges of malicious assault in the second degree and wanton endangerment.