Learning Center Evacuated After Strong Odor of Sewer Gas

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.:

According to Bellaire PD Chief Mike Kovalyk, over sixty preschool children were evacuated due to the extremely strong odor of sewer gas.

The smell came up through the bathrooms and reportedly caused some students and personnel to experience some ill affects from the gas.

No one was treated for the fumes, but the Learning Center will be shut down today and possibly tomorrow according to the center personnel.

Chief Kovalyk said that Bellaire Fire Department and EMT Ambulance Services were on hand to assist in evacuating the building as the children were relocated some distance from the building.

Parents were called to have their children picked up.

Chief Kovalyk visited with some of the children to assure them that their school was going to be okay.

--------------

UPDATE:

Village Administrator Scott Porter said that the odor is believed to be sewer gas.

Crews were working on a sewage blockage nearby, and after they had cleared it, the gas somehow ended up in the largest building nearby.

The largest building happened to be Indian Run Learning Center.

------------

The Indian Run Learning Center in Bellaire has been evacuated due to a strong odor of natural gas in the building.

Parents have been notified and are picking up their children.

Officials are on the scene gathering more information.

Stay with 7News as this story develops.