Get Ready to Give to Over 100 Local Non-Profits

It's almost time for the 4th annual Amazing Raise, an opportunity for everyone in the Ohio Valley to give what they can to their favorite non-profits.

Twelve new non-profits have joined in this year, there are 111 participating non-profits and the fundraising goal is bigger than ever.

When times are tough people might not think they are able to give back but it only takes $10 during this year's Amazing Raise to make a big difference.

The crowd funding event will support non-profits in eight counties in Ohio and West Virginia from Hancock all the way to Tyler. You can choose which non-profit to support when you give.

There organizations effect every part of life in the Ohio Valley like human services, community involvement, healthcare, community improvement, schools, animals and more.

Last year, the event raised over $350,000, but this year the bar has been set high to raise $500,000 in the 24 hour period.

"But think about it, if 20 people give 10 dollars to one non-profit, greatly benefits that non-profit. If you want to give 1,000 dollars that's wonderful too. But, the minimum donation is only 10 dollars but there is no maximum donation," said Lisa Moore, development director at the Community Foundation of the Ohio Valley.

This year there are also incentives and awards during the 24-hour challenge. It all kicks off at midnight on May 2nd until 11:59 p.m. on May 2nd.

The site is actually live right now and you can browse all of the participating organizations, but the giving starts May 2nd. To give you just need to go online to www.giveov.org