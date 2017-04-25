Local Krogers Host Drugs Disposal Day

Kroger will be holding a Drug Disposal Day to reduce prescription drug misuse by providing the public with a safe and convenient way to properly dispose of their prescription drugs.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hollywood Blvd. Kroger in Steubenville, as well as the Mt. DeChantal Kroger in Wheeling.

While opioids, including painkillers OxyCotin and Percocet, are legal and safe when taken as prescribed, they are often misused or abused, which can lead to dependency.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, more than 1.9 million Americans are addicted to opioids, with 70 percent of people revealing they got them from someone they know.

Only uniformed police officers can accept medications. They will be collecting unwanted or unused medications including pills, sharps, gels and patches in the parking lot of the store, and disposing of them safely in a HIPAA-compliant manner.