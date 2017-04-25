Teen, 14, shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in a Pittsburgh suburb.



Allegheny County officials said a 911 call reported shots fired in Wilkinsburg shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.



Responding police officers and paramedics found the youth dead at the scene.



County homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests were immediately reported.

