Teen, 14, shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in a Pittsburgh suburb.
    
Allegheny County officials said a 911 call reported shots fired in Wilkinsburg shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
    
Responding police officers and paramedics found the youth dead at the scene.
    
County homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests were immediately reported.

