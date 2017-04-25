Governor Justice Signs Bill to Help Larger Universities

Large universities across the state will have more governing control over their respective universities.

Governor Jim Justice has signed House Bill 2815 into law, joined by WVU President E. Gordon Gee, Marshall President Jerry Gilbert, and West Virginia Osteopathic School of Medicine President Dr. Michael Adelman.

Under the new law, those three institutions are exempt from most of the oversight of the Higher Education Policy Commission.

The Governor said the legislation will allow for the state's bigger colleges to innovate and grow.

This law also allows schools to raise tuition by 10-percent.

Before, if universities wanted to raise tuition by more than 5-percent, the Higher Education Policy Commission would have to approve it.