Former Village Worker Sentenced for Sexual Battery

A former Jewett Village employee has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on two counts of sexual battery.

Justin Hoobler was charged with raping a 5-year-old in 2016.

The rape had reportedly been going on from February to April of 2014.

Court proceedings have been ongoing for a year, but officials said the situation came to light when the girl told her mother.

In court, the mother of the victim read a statement on behalf of her family.

She said that she "doesn't hate Hoobler, but is disappointed and has to protect her family."

After the statement, Hoobler made a tearful apology saying that he hopes that one day his family can forgive him, even though he will never forgive himself.

"I made a stupid decision that is definitely going to affect my family, my kids, my wife, for the rest of their lives," said Hoobler.

Hoobler was sentenced to eight years on one count and seven years on the other, in total he will serve 15 years in prison with no fines and no contact with his children. He will be eligible for judicial release after serving ten years.