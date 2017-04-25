$164,000 Raised by Annual Easter Seals Telethon

UPDATE:

On Sunday, the Easter Seals Telethon on WTRF-CBS raised $164,050 for children with disabilities.



Scott Nolte and Brenda Danehart hosted the event, while the New Age Adenas provided live music. Over 54 VIP's answered the phones for three hours, and over 50 people worked behind the scenes to make sure everything was running smoothly.

"This is just a great way to help out local kids. All the money raised stays here in the Ohio Valley, it helps out kids right here in our local area, none of this money goes to nationals. It stays right here," said Melissa Marco, the Director of Development and Community Relations at Easter Seals.

The money that is raised helps out kids like Jayana, 4, from Steubenville who was featured on Sunday's telethon. She has been receiving physical therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy for the past six months.

"The services they do provide at the center is phenomenal. You definitely see an improvement, which I have seen with my daughter. Without their help, I don't think we would be able to be where we are right now," her mom Michaelene said.

Due to a rare condition, Jayana has weakness in her left side and problems with her peripheral vision. The specialized services she receives at Easter Seals have helped her recover from surgery she had in September.



Michaelene said the services the Center provides are phenomenal. "They also have other resources they have been helping us with as far as like devices and extra activities that we can do at home to kinda help her to continue progress as well as she needs to be."



Jayana even got to try her hand answering phones to take pledges during the event.



If you missed Sunday's telethon, but you are still interested in donating to Easter Seals, you can call 304-242-1390 or visit them on their website.





ORIGINAL STORY:

The Easter Seals Telethon is Sunday from 3-6 p.m. on WTRF TV.

Proceeds will go to the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center on National Road, which has been helping children for 80 years.

At Easter Seals, they say their mission is to spread help, hope and answers, and to change the lives of children and adults with special needs.

Five-year-old Noah was bright, but his speech was not clear.

"His older sister did a lot of the talking for him as a baby, so he was a little delayed on that," said Raven Mavromatis, Noah's mother. "But since we've been here, his speech is so much better. People can understand him. They used to look at me, wondering what he said. But now they don't."

"He's very social and had a lot to say but was becoming frustrated when he couldn't express himself clearly to other people," said Kelli Shallcross, speech pathologist at Easter Seals.

Now Noah makes great progress in weekly sessions that seem more like play than work.

Speech therapy is only one of the many services that Easter Seals offers.

"We offer a comprehensive rehabilitative medical service, including a physician who specializes in rehabilitative medicine, occupational therapy," said Jay Prager, president and CEO of the center.

"When you think of the Easter Seals of the past, you think of the child that was wheelchair bound, the child that needed extensive medical therapies," said Melissa Marco, community relations and development director. "But now we're seeing a lot of children on the autism spectrum, children like Noah. He's receiving speech therapy here but they're making such wonderful progress that you don't even know that they need the therapy of Easter Seals."

The center on National Road has more than 3,000 clients, from infants to young adults.

Two-year-old twins Sophia and Isabella, born prematurely, need some speech therapy.

"They have their own language," said Connie Barton of Blaine, the twins' mother. "It is true when people say twins have their own language. It is true. They do."

And if any child needs rehabilitation, money is never a factor.

"In our 80-year history, no one has ever been denied service because of ability or lack of ability to pay," said Prager.