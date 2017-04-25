Ohio Getting Ready for Primary Election

The Primary Election in Ohio is just a week away and voters in 74 out of the state's 88 counties have a local race or issue on the ballot.

Locally, there are a few issues we'll be closely following, including a levy in Bellaire Local Schools. The school district recently emerged out of a fiscal emergency that lasted since 2009.

Another issue on the ballot is an emergency levy surrounding the Buckeye Local School District. The levy will be used for emergency purposes and operating expenses, such as textbooks and transportation.

The election is next Tuesday, May 2nd.

The polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close 7:30 p.m.