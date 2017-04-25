WV Fair Housing Conference Held in Wheeling

Landlords, homeowners, and West Virginia officials gathered Tuesday afternoon at the Dream Center in North Wheeling for the West Virginia Fair Housing Conference.

The group discussed state regulations on what they can and can't do according to the laws.

Executive Director for the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs in the Governor's Office, Dr. William M. White, spoke to the group about the power and importance diversity has on every community.

Dr. White said, "Think about that person who lives in, say a small community outside of Wheeling; 20, 30 miles out. They never get into Wheeling, their reality is their community. We need to make sure that they're being exposed to different cultures and different backgrounds for them to understand that what they have been taught is not necessarily real."

He went on to say fair housing is a right for people, and that diversity within communities strengthens them and helps debunks a lot of negative myths.