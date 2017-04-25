West Liberty University Signs Pact Preventing Drug and Alcohol Abuse

Monday, representatives from West Liberty University went to WVU for a conference addressing drug and alcohol abuse on college campuses. At the conference, there was a pact to sign addressing the abuses for different campuses. It said "drinking and drug abuse is responsible for many of the most serious academic, personal safety, and legal problems our students face." Identifying the first signs and at-risk behaviors is key to helping those who suffer from the issue.

Marcella Snyder, the Executive Director of Housing and Student life, tells 7News, "We are very fortunate. Every college campus does face challenges with drugs and alcohol, but again it all comes down to educating your students, and then being aware of the warning signs of risky behavior. I think the benefit of being on a small college campus like West Liberty is that we know each other very well."

West Liberty is also a dry campus, and they feel that does help taming the problem.