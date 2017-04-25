West Liberty University Gets Donation for New Soccer Complex

On Monday, we told you about the big news out of West Liberty with the announcement of a $1-million dollar gift to go towards a brand new soccer field. The Gary E. West Family donated the million dollars, and with the rest of the funding for the project will come from outside funding. The new athletic complex will be constructed near the tennis courts and will also include a surrounding track that will be used for the track team and community jogging. With West Liberty debuting their men's soccer team this year, this only adds to the excitement.

Steve Greiner, President of West Liberty University, tells 7News, "Soccer in this area is such a growing sport, and we have so many talented young men and women in this area that want to be able to play soccer at a collegiate level. And this will give us an opportunity and give our students in the area an opportunity to participate in soccer for the next four years and beyond."

He also said the university is grateful for all the support from the West family. They expect to begin construction in about 6 months and opening by spring 2018.