Bureau of Prisons Sets Up Re-Entry Simulation

The United States Attorney's office partnered with the YWCA on Tuesday to show local professionals just how tough it is to come back to society after being in jail.

The Bureau of Prisons set up a re-entry simulation that put these local professionals in the shoes of someone just out of jail and they have to work to be a productive member of society. They had to face every strict challenge that real prisoners do.

The event is meant to honor National Re-entry Week.

Those who participated say they didn't know the challenges these people have to face.